Trump to move forward with voter fraud probe

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Air Force One said that one of the executive orders President Donald Trump will sign this afternoon will be a follow up on the announcement of the voter fraud probe.

He did not go into detail about what it would look like or mean.

"It will be a follow-up to the announcement yesterday (inaudible) to better understand voter fraud," Spicer told reporters.

When asked what the executive order would specifically include, Spicer said Trump is continuing to work with his senior team on the final details.

Spicer said to expect "further action around 4 p.m." Trump is expected to sign this at 4:30 p.m.

