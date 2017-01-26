Trump called Park Service chief to complain about inauguration crowd photos

Story highlights Trump has been consumed by negative comments about the size of the crowd at his inauguration

Aerial photos have indicated that Obama's first inauguration attracted a larger crowd

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, angered over a National Park Service retweet comparing his inaugural crowd size to Barack Obama's in 2009, called the acting director of the National Park Service on Saturday to complain, two sources with knowledge of the call told CNN.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also confirmed the call took place.

Trump called Michael T. Reynolds, acting director of the National Park Service, to express anger over the fact the National Park Service's official Twitter account retweeted a message that negatively compared the crowd sizes at the two inaugurations.

Sanders said the call proves Trump "is so engaged, he is so involved and when he sees a problem, he takes action to fix it."

"If he sees an issue, he is going to take action and do something to fix it," Sanders said.

