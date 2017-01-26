Dallas school district investigating clip of staff shooting water gun at Trump picture

Story highlights The staffer yelled 'Die!' while shooting Donald Trump's image

A district spokeswoman said that the person in the video was placed on administrative leave

(CNN) A Dallas school district is investigating an employee who posted a video of a person shooting a water gun at President Donald Trump's image while yelling "Die!" according to a video posted to social media.

"#Leftist #Socialist #Teacher Brainwashing our children to hate! Reminds me of Arabs teaching their kids to hate #Jews," tweeted Where's Mom, a Louisiana-based user describing himself as "husband, Father of 3 Proudly clinging to my Bible & Guns."

The clip was posted on an Instagram account belonging to a user identified as Payal Modi, an art teacher in the Dallas Independent School District.

Robyn Harris, a district spokeswoman, said the teacher in the video was placed on administrative leave Thursday and that district officials are investigating the incident.

"Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School," she told CNN. "The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment."

