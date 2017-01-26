Booker: Trump spreading lies and 'propaganda'

Story highlights Booker believes Trump is pushing an agenda "that is not in concert with honor or with the facts"

New York (CNN) New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker says President Donald Trump and his administration are "repeatedly lying to the American public" and spreading "propaganda to mislead the public."

"A week in office and we have seen the President of the United States and his officials repeatedly lying to the American public and pushing out what could be called -- what we've seen in other regimes throughout history -- what can be called propaganda to mislead the public," Booker told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "He needs to be called out on it, and we, as an American public, should not accept a president that routinely lies, blatantly, to the American people."

Asked if he agreed with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who called Trump a "delusional president" Thursday, Booker said, "I don't know his mental state. What I do know is he a liar, repeatedly so."

He added that he believes Trump is pushing an agenda "that is not in concert with honor or with the facts."

Trump and his administration have come under heavy criticism for falsely claiming he had the largest inauguration audience ever and that millions of votes were cast illegally in last year's presidential election.

