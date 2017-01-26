Obama speechwriter talks lessons from writing during tragedies

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Washington (CNN) By Cody Keenan's recollection, President Barack Obama gave 3,577 speeches during his eight years in the White House. And Keenan, his former chief speechwriter, was there for every one of them.

Entering the White House as a junior speechwriter, Keenan remembers being immediately awed by the significance of the office he served and quickly learning the weight of responsibility that's placed in a president called on to console a nation.

"When you come in here as a speechwriter...you have big visions of State of the Union addresses, and commencements and moonshots and all sorts of great speeches. It never crosses your mind that you're going to have to write a bunch for tragedy," Keenan told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"And it happened way too often," he said.

On his last day in the White House, Keenan paused to reflect on his journey that began as an intern on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and ended with him serving as the President's chief speechwriter.

