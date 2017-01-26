Chrisette Michele: Why I sang at Trump inauguration

(CNN) Though Chrisette Michele may not have missed a single note during her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration, the choice to sing for the nation's 45th president didn't strike the right chord with her entire fan base.

The 34-year-old vocalist has faced massive backlash -- largely on social media -- and even lost a potential television credit from Spike Lee, who nixed the idea of using one of her songs in his new Netflix series.

"You were supposed to mentor me through this moment, I mean you came before us, you taught us all of the 'art for change,'" responded Michele, when asked by CNN's Brooke Baldwin for her reaction to Lee's statements and decision.

Live on @CNN Join the conversation. This nation is BIGGER than hate. Subscribe to the movement : https://t.co/27soK7EqKX #NoPoliticalGenius pic.twitter.com/4tMX1gA1Ty — chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) January 26, 2017

Appearing on Thursday's live broadcast of "Newsroom," Michele detailed her reasoning for accepting the inauguration invite in the first place.

"I said, 'We have to be seen, somebody's got to see us.' The Democrats aren't even coming, I've got to be one, and I've got to be there."

