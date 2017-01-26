Border Patrol chief departs agency

Story highlights The head of the Transportation Security Administration, Peter Neffenger, also left

Customs and Border Protection's chief thanked Morgan for his service and wished him well

Washington (CNN) The chief of US Border Patrol has departed the agency, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Thursday -- the day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at beefing up border security.

It was not clear whether he had resigned or was asked to leave.

Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan's departure is not uncommon in a presidential transition. The head of the Transportation Security Administration, Peter Neffenger, also left in the transfer of power. He had been willing to stay on, but the Trump administration had not asked him to until he had already made other plans.

Morgan's resignation comes on the heels of Trump's move to begin fulfilling his campaign promises on border security and immigration with a pair of executive orders Wednesday that ordered the construction of his pledged wall along the border with Mexico and asked for an increase of 5,000 Border Patrol agents, among other actions.

