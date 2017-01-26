(CNN) President Donald Trump, amid a whirling recounting of his electoral triumph to the eight highest-ranking lawmakers in the US Congress, veered sharply off path when it came to his popular vote loss. He claimed that between 3 and 5 million "illegals" voted for Hillary Clinton.

As evidence? A story he'd heard.

Trump's divergence during what was described by one person with direct knowledge as an otherwise "fairly light" 10-minute account, brought forth the objection of multiple Democrats sitting around the table. Trump countered with a story, according to two people with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Famed golfer Bernhard Langer, the German two-time Masters champion, was lined up to vote in Florida, when he was informed he would not be allowed to vote by an authority present. Individuals, described to lawmakers as of Latin American descent, were in line around Langer and were allowed to cast ballots.

Trump told lawmakers he was under the impression, based on the story conveyed by Langer, that the individuals likely weren't legal voters.

