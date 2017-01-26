UK ambassador: Why Winston Churchill belongs in the Oval Office

Story highlights Theresa May will lend a bust of Winston Churchill to President Trump on her visit to the White House.

Churchill has been a source of inspiration to many American presidents, including Kennedy and Reagan.

Sir Kim Darroch is the British Ambassador to the United States. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will lend a bust of Winston Churchill to President Donald Trump, which will stand in the Oval Office as a symbol of the strength of the relationship between the UK and the US.

Sir Kim Darroch

One of the most famous Anglo-Americans in history, Churchill's presence will be a reminder of a friendship which has endured for generations, in both good times and bad.

There has been some confusion about this bust, and indeed some rumours that it has already been returned. In fact, there are two Churchill busts, both by British modernist sculptor, Sir Jacob Epstein, that have spent time in the White House.

One was a gift from the Wartime Friends of Winston Churchill and accepted by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965. The second, owned by the UK Government Art Collection, was loaned by the British Government to President George W. Bush in 2001, while the first bust was being restored.

At the end of President Bush's Presidency in 2009, that second bust returned to the British Ambassador's Residence and the first bust -- fully restored -- was moved outside President Barack Obama's private study in the White House Residence.

Read More