What Mary meant to my generation

Doug Wilson is Senior Fellow and Chairman of the Board of Advisers at the Truman National Security Project. He served as assistant secretary of defense for public affairs during President Barack Obama's first term. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) I was in my early teen years when Dick Van Dyke walked through the door of his New Rochelle home each week into the arms of the most beautiful woman I had seen on TV. Mary Tyler Moore's Laura Petrie was not a background, stay-at-home mom.

She was a true partner in marriage, smart and optimistic. Every boy from 11 to 81 wanted to live up to her expectations, and when she said "Oh, Rob!" you felt a stab in your heart as if you were the one who had disappointed her.

I was in my 20's when Mary Richards, the character Moore played in her new show, picked herself up from relationship disappointment, moved to Minneapolis and became the single-woman focus of the ups and downs of pursuing a successful career.

She had friends whose idiosyncrasies she understood but did not mock. Friends on whom she could count. Conversations with people that went beyond 140 characters, using words instead of letters and numbers, expressing feelings and emotions that happily predated small yellow circles with dots for eyes and half-curves for mouths.

Yes, Mary Tyler Moore's Mary Richards was the role model for then and future young female journalists and millions of other aspiring professional women. But what she represented went beyond gender. She became the sweetheart of an America that embraced her as a model of the optimism, independence, mutual acceptance, inclusion, determination and triumph over adversity that we baby boomers claimed as defining factors for our generation.

