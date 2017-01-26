Breaking News

What Mary meant to my generation

By Douglas Wilson

Updated 5:33 PM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday, January 25, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman's sitcom.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday, January 25, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman's sitcom.
Moore came to fame in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," a sitcom that ran from 1961-1966. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke's character.
Moore poses for a portrait in 1964. She began her career as a dancer.
Moore and Van Dyke hold Emmy Awards in 1966. Moore won two Emmys for "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and four for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Moore and Julie Andrews appear in a scene from the 1967 film "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, attend the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie." The two started the television production company MTM Enterprises, which produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as well as such acclaimed series as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Hill Street Blues" and "St. Elsewhere."
Moore puts her arm around her son, Richard, at a Teach Foundation benefit in 1968. Richard, Moore's only child, died in 1980 after he accidentally shot himself while handling a shotgun.
Moore, Robert Wagner and Barbara Rhoades, right, appear in the 1968 film "Don't Just Stand There!"
Moore poses for a photo circa 1968.
Moore plays opposite Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie "Change of Habit."
The opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" -- with Moore twirling and tossing her cap -- became iconic.
Moore plays Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1971.
Moore, in the pink shirt, poses with cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1974. Clockwise from Moore are Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Ed Asner, Ted Knight and Georgia Engel. The show ended in 1977 but spurred several spinoffs, including "Rhoda" and "The Lou Grant Show."
Moore dances in "Mary's Incredible Dream," a CBS special in 1975.
"Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.
Moore visits Moscow's Red Square in 1976.
Moore accepts a People's Choice Award in 1977.
Moore acts with Timothy Hutton in 1980's "Ordinary People." For her role in the film, she was nominated for a best actress Oscar.
Moore holds up the Golden Globe Award she won for "Ordinary People."
Moore and Dudley Moore, no relation, appear in the 1982 film "Six Weeks."
Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, attend the New York premiere of "The English Patient" in 1996. She was married to Levine when she died.
Moore re-enacts her famous hat toss afer a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 2002. The statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place.
Moore receives the David Angell Humanitarian Award from Larry King in 2002. The award was established by the American Screenwriters Association. Moore suffered from Type 1 diabetes and was chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Moore poses at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2011.
Moore and Van Dyke share a moment on stage at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
From left, Betty White, Moore and Valerie Harper sit together at a 2013 reunion of cast members from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Doug Wilson is Senior Fellow and Chairman of the Board of Advisers at the Truman National Security Project. He served as assistant secretary of defense for public affairs during President Barack Obama's first term. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)I was in my early teen years when Dick Van Dyke walked through the door of his New Rochelle home each week into the arms of the most beautiful woman I had seen on TV. Mary Tyler Moore's Laura Petrie was not a background, stay-at-home mom.

She was a true partner in marriage, smart and optimistic. Every boy from 11 to 81 wanted to live up to her expectations, and when she said "Oh, Rob!" you felt a stab in your heart as if you were the one who had disappointed her.
    I was in my 20's when Mary Richards, the character Moore played in her new show, picked herself up from relationship disappointment, moved to Minneapolis and became the single-woman focus of the ups and downs of pursuing a successful career.
      She had friends whose idiosyncrasies she understood but did not mock. Friends on whom she could count. Conversations with people that went beyond 140 characters, using words instead of letters and numbers, expressing feelings and emotions that happily predated small yellow circles with dots for eyes and half-curves for mouths.
      Yes, Mary Tyler Moore's Mary Richards was the role model for then and future young female journalists and millions of other aspiring professional women. But what she represented went beyond gender. She became the sweetheart of an America that embraced her as a model of the optimism, independence, mutual acceptance, inclusion, determination and triumph over adversity that we baby boomers claimed as defining factors for our generation.
      The recent passing of so many men and women who loomed large in America's post--World War II cultural landscape has been sobering -- but the passing of Mary Tyler Moore has been a jolt apart for me, and I would bet for many others of my generation.
      As Laura Petrie and Mary Richards, she was us, as we evolved through increasingly changing times. Her smile didn't just turn the world on -- it reflected an inner sense of strength and well-being; a sense -- a real sense, not a Hollywood sense -- of how we all could feel and all could make it if we tried.
      Her shows were gone too soon. At 80, she is gone too soon. We have trouble understanding each other's idiosyncrasies. Our relationships and our marriages require so much work. TV reporter Mary Richards wouldn't even imagine fake news or alternative facts.
      Our new president outlines a path to the past that is dark and angry and loud and overbearing and exclusive and unrealistic.
      Mary Tyler Moore represented a different past that was rooted in communicating, in treating each other with respect, in dealing with each other as humans with both flaws and saving graces rather than as caricatures. A past with key elements and values still relevant if we could find a path to retrieve them. Her passing strikes such a chord because it reminds us how in search we are of "our Mary", of an America that can again toss its hat in the air.