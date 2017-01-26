How 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' made a difference

Story highlights Stephanie Coontz remembers the important ways Mary Tyler Moore's show broke with the sexist conventions of television and sent a positive message about empowering women

Stephanie Coontz is director of research and public education at the Council on Contemporary Families and teaches history at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. Her most recent book is "A Strange Stirring: The Feminine Mystique and American Women at the Dawn of the 1960s." She is also the author of "The Way We Never Were: American Families and the Nostalgia Trap." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) I first discovered "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" when I was 25, and I immediately fell in love with it. But a few years ago, when I showed some episodes to a family studies class I was teaching, my students were far less impressed than I had expected them to be.

I explained what a revelation it had been in 1970 to see a show about an unmarried working woman in her early 30s who was devoted to her job, was attractive to men and well-liked by her fellow workers, and who turned out to be the most well-adjusted character in the whole cast.

Stephanie Coontz

Still, there were gripes. "Her voice is too high and her nervous laugh too cutesy," one complained. "She's so timid it's embarrassing," said another. They grumbled that Mary usually got her way with her gruff but soft-hearted boss by being indirect rather than confronting his bullying. "And why is she just an associate producer when the on-air anchor is such an ignorant blow-hard?"

One of my male students pointed out that all the other women on the show were either desperate to land a man or self-effacing wives who pretended their husbands weren't dumber than posts. "Why in the world did you like this show when you were in your mid-20s and starting out on your own career?" he asked incredulously.

To answer their questions, I showed them some episodes of the TV shows that were popular when I was in my teens and early 20s. My students guffawed at images of Donna Reed happily vacuuming her living room in pearls and high heels. But it was an episode of "Father Knows Best" called "Betty, Girl Engineer" that did the trick.

Read More