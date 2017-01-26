Breaking News

Study: 30% of kids have two or more sugary drinks a day

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 4:10 AM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one&#39;s daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one's daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott&#39;s apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott's apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch&#39;s Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch's Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
Hide Caption
9 of 10
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 Sugar Shoot02 Sugar Shoot03 Sugar Shoot04 Sugar Shoot05 Sugar Shoot06 Sugar Shoot07 Sugar Shoot08 Sugar Shoot09 Sugar Shoot10 Sugar Shoot

Story highlights

  • Nearly two-thirds of kids consumed at least one sugary drink on any given day, data show
  • "Sugar-sweetened beverages are still the top source of added sugars," one expert says

(CNN)A new study sheds light on just how many calories and added sugars children are drinking.

Almost two-thirds of children in the United States consumed at least one sugary beverage on any given day -- and roughly 30% consumed two or more a day -- between 2011 and 2014, according to the study, released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
    On average, drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day provided more than 10% of the total daily calories among the children, said Asher Rosinger, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC and lead author of the study.
      Current US dietary guidelines recommend consuming less than 10% of your daily calories from added sugars and limiting or removing sugar-sweetened beverages from your diet.
      New dietary guidelines limit sugar, rethink cholesterol
      vegetables grocery bag

        JUST WATCHED

        New dietary guidelines limit sugar, rethink cholesterol

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      New dietary guidelines limit sugar, rethink cholesterol 01:35
      "This study is important, because consuming sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, dental caries (cavities) and dyslipidemia (high cholesterol) in children, all of which have serious negative downstream health consequences," Rosinger said.
      Read More
      He said that the study provides the most recent estimates of the calories children are consuming from sugar-sweetened beverages.
      In response, Rachel Hicks, a spokeswoman for the American Beverage Association, issued a statement that said, "America's beverage companies agree that children and adults should be mindful of the calories they consume from sugar."
      How to stop sugar from sneaking into your child&#39;s diet
      Sugar and kids: How to stop it from sneaking into their diets
      For the new study, researchers analyzed data on the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages among children and adults in the United States from 2011 to 2014. The data came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
      The researchers assessed the number of times children and adults drank sugar-sweetened beverages -- such as regular soda, certain fruit drinks, sports and energy drinks, and sweetened coffees and teas -- and then summed the number of calories.
      The researchers found that among children, 2 to 19 years old, 64.5% of boys and 61.3% of girls consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage on a given day.
      Sugary drinks and your health
      Sugary drinks and your health

        JUST WATCHED

        Sugary drinks and your health

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Sugary drinks and your health 03:41
      "This does not mean that all of those children exceeded 10% of their total calories from sugar-sweetened beverages," Rosinger said.
      Overall, children consumed an average of 143 calories and 7.3% of their daily energy intake from sugary beverages, the data showed.
      The American Heart Association recommended in a study last year that children should consume no more than about 6 teaspoons, or 100 calories, of added sugar a day. The study, published in the journal Circulation, recommended that children should limit their intake of sugary drinks to 8 ounces weekly.
      No more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for kids
      Sugar recommendation: No more than 6 teaspoons per day for kids
      Six teaspoons a day would be less than 10% of daily calories for most children, said Dr. Miriam Vos, an associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, who was lead author of those recommendations.
      "Sugar-sweetened beverages are still the top source of added sugars for children in the US and cause unhealthy weight gain," Vos said.
      "We still have a long way to go in ensuring health for children by reducing consumption of added sugars," she said.
      The new study showed differences among age and ethnic groups.
      Sweet comparisons: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 18
      A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 18
      A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 18
      This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 18
      A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 18
      A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 18
      There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 18
      Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 18
      This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 18
      An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 18
      A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 18
      A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 18
      The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 18
      You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 18
      This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 18
      Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 18
      A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 18
      A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
      Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
      Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 18
      Sugar Beverages Intro Slate01_Sugary Drinks02_Sugary Drinks04_Sugary Drinks03_Sugary Drinks05_Sugary Drinks06_Sugary Drinks07_Sugary Drinks08_Sugary Drinks09_Sugary Drinks10_Sugary Drinks11_Sugary Drinks12_Sugary Drinks13_Sugary Drinks15_Sugary Drinks14_Sugary Drinks16_Sugary Drinks17_Sugary Drinks
      Older children, ages 12 to 19, consumed more sugar-sweetened beverages on average than younger children, according to the data.
      The researchers also found that non-Hispanic Asian children consumed the least amount of calories from sugar-sweetened beverages on a given day, compared with other groups.
      The findings provide "the first nationally representative estimates of sugar-sweetened beverage consumption for non-Hispanic Asian children," Rosinger said.
      How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
      How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
      As for people 20 and older, the researchers found that about half -- 53.6% of men and 45.1% of women -- consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage on a given day from 2011 to 2014.
      The data showed that, overall, adults consumed an average of 145 calories and 6.5% of their daily energy intake from sugary drinks.
      Young adults had the highest mean intake, and non-Hispanic Asian men and women consumed the fewest calories from sugary drinks.
      Join the conversation

      See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

      The American Beverage Association indicated in its statement that it has launched various initiatives in an effort to encourage healthy calorie intakes among Americans.
      "We are committed to being part of real solutions to public health challenges with initiatives like Balance Calories, which aims to reduce sugar and calories consumed from beverages across America. We also have voluntarily placed clear calorie labels on the front of every bottle, can and pack we produce. Through our School Beverage Guidelines, we voluntarily removed full-calorie sodas from schools, replacing them with a range of lower-calorie and smaller-portion choices," the statement said.
      In 2009-2010, six in 10 children and five in 10 adults in the US drank a sugar-sweetened beverage on a given day. On average, youth consumed 155 calories and adults took in 151 calories, according to the CDC.