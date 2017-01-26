Story highlights There are 278 confirmed and probable cases of mumps across five counties

Public health officials are advising people who feel sick to stay home to avoid spreading this contagious disease

(CNN) Washington state reported Wednesday that there have been 278 confirmed and probable cases of mumps across five counties since October: King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Yakima. Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus spread from person to person through saliva and mucus.

To stop the spread, Washington health officials urge people to get vaccinated and to take precautions to help stop the spread of mumps.

"The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine," said Dave Johnson, a spokesman for the state's health department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine , which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, though it is not 100% effective.

If you suspect someone of having mumps, you should avoid kissing, hugging and other close contact. Anyone feeling sick should contact their health care providers, local health departments or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588, said Washington health authorities.

"We are telling folks if you're sick or you think you have mumps, stay home," Johnson said, adding that this advice is especially true for kids and folks in contact with schools, universities and colleges.