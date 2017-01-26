Friendliness with Trump will give Theresa May a European headache

Story highlights Max Foster: Meeting with Trump is riddled with pitfalls for May and she knows it

She needs good ties with EU, given she's about to start negotiating with it, he says

(CNN) Theresa May will be making history Friday as she becomes the first foreign leader to be welcomed at the White House by President Donald Trump.

It's Trump's first test on the world stage, and we will all be tuning in to see how he does, but for the British leader, the visit is much more than a photo opportunity.

She's likely to get the nod on a trade deal, which she needs to offset the cost of Britain leaving the European Union. It will also help her show opponents, both domestically and internationally, that she has a credible post-Brexit plan

The White House meeting has been heralded in London as a diplomatic coup, and comparisons are already being made to the special relationship enjoyed by Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. But they were natural bedfellows; getting too close to Trump carries a number of risks for May.

For a start, the UK isn't allowed to negotiate its own trade deals as long as it is still part of the EU, and there is a genuine fear in Brussels that Trump is out to destroy the bloc.