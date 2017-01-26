Italy avalanche: Hotel search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued

Story highlights The final death toll from the avalanche stands at 29

11 people survived, nine of them pulled from beneath the snow and wreckage

Rome (CNN) Rescuers are no longer searching for anyone else in the wreckage of a hotel engulfed by an avalanche last week, Italy's Civil Protection Department said Thursday, leaving the final death toll at 29.

Confirmation that the arduous rescue and recovery operation was over came shortly after Italy's National Fire Brigade tweeted that two more bodies had been found.

A total of 11 people were rescued from the Hotel Rigopiano, nine of them pulled from air pockets in the snow-covered wreckage of the hotel in the days after the avalanche. The other two were found sheltering in a car outside the hotel in the hours after the snow came crashing down.

At least four children were among those plucked alive from the ruined building amid emotional scenes.

Rescuers braved difficult weather conditions and the risk of further avalanches as they sought to find more survivors.

