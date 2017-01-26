Story highlights Russian combat ships do not need escort services, the country's Defense Ministry says

UK Defense Secretary brands Russia's aircraft carrier "a ship of shame" over its Syria role

(CNN) Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday slammed comments by UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon calling Russia's flagship aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov "a ship of shame."

Fallon's remarks were made Wednesday as UK warships and warplanes tracked Russia's only aircraft carrier through the English Channel.

The carrier and its escort, the guided missile cruiser Petr Velikiy, are on their way back to Russia after participating in airstrikes in Syria. They left the Mediterranean Sea earlier this month

"We are keeping a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia, a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people," Fallon said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement it had "paid attention" to Fallon's remarks on the carrier group.

