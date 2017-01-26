Story highlights MPs want a Brexit White Paper before voting on the bill

PM May wants to begin the process by end of March

London (CNN) A bill to begin Britain's separation from the European Union was introduced to parliament Thursday, in the face of demands from several MPs to see a more detailed plan before voting on it.

The short bill introduced by the Brexit secretary, David Davis, calls for members of parliament to "confer power on the Prime Minister to notify ... the United Kingdom's intention to withdraw from the EU."

Prime Minister Theresa May's government had planned to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty -- the legal mechanism through which Brexit officially begin -- but the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that parliament must vote to begin the process.

May has said she wants to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

"The straightforward Bill, which gives the Prime Minister the power to formally trigger Article 50, is expected to move through both the House of Commons and House of Lords before gaining Royal Assent prior to the March 31st deadline," a statement from the Department for Exiting the European Union said.

Read More