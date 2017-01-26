Breaking News

Shia LaBeouf arrested at his anti-Trump art installation

US actor Shia LaBeouf(L) during his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York January 24, 2017 as a protest against President Donald Trump. LaBeouf has installed a camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York that will run a continuous live stream for the duration of Trumps presidency. LaBeouf is inviting the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, He will not divide us, into the camera. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Actor and performance artist has been released, according to NYPD detective
  • LaBeouf plans to protest Trump for the next four years with exhibit outside NY museum

(CNN)Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle during a rally against Donald Trump early Thursday morning, according to New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti.

LaBeouf was arrested and has been released, according to Det. Christopher Pisano.
    LaBeouf and a 25-year-old anti-Trump protester got into a verbal exchange in front of the Museum of the Moving Image, and then police say LaBeouf pulled on the man's scarf, scratching his face while doing so, according to Antonetti.
      CNN is attempting to reach out to LaBeouf's representatives.
      LaBeouf is planning to protest President Trump for the next four years with an art exhibit that will run continuously outside the museum.
      The installation consists of a white wall with the words "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US" on it and a camera beneath the words. LaBeouf has invited the public to participate by saying the phrase into the camera, which streams live.
      The arrest itself appeared to be caught on the live-stream.

      CNN's Chloe Melas and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report.