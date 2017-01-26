Story highlights Actor and performance artist has been released, according to NYPD detective

LaBeouf plans to protest Trump for the next four years with exhibit outside NY museum

(CNN) Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after getting in a scuffle during a rally against Donald Trump early Thursday morning, according to New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti.

LaBeouf was arrested and has been released, according to Det. Christopher Pisano.

LaBeouf and a 25-year-old anti-Trump protester got into a verbal exchange in front of the Museum of the Moving Image, and then police say LaBeouf pulled on the man's scarf, scratching his face while doing so, according to Antonetti.

CNN is attempting to reach out to LaBeouf's representatives.

LaBeouf is planning to protest President Trump for the next four years with an art exhibit that will run continuously outside the museum.

