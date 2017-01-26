Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek

Story highlights The series is based on a YA novel

It premieres March 31

(CNN) She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why."

Based on the young-adult mystery novel by Jay Asher, Gomez is an executive producer on the show about a teenage girl who leaves behind cassette tapes explaining her suicide.

The actress-turned-singer teamed up with her mother, Mandy Teefey, to bring the series to screen.

Gomez posted a trailer for the show on Instagram to announce its March 31 premiere date.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

On Thursday, she shared a selfie explaining how the series came about.

Read More