Nina Dobrev returning to 'Vampire Diaries'

(CNN) This is not a drill.

Nina Dobrev has announced her return to "The Vampire Diaries" for its series finale.

Dobrev took to Instagram Thursday morning with a picture that looked like a throwback from her days as Elena Gilbert on the "TVD" set, but her post set fans straight.

"I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever," Dobrev wrote.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Alongside her caption, Dobrev posted a picture of the show's final script, revealing the last episode is entitled, "I Was Feeling Epic."

