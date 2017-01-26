Bessie Coleman and the women pilots history shouldn't forget

(CNN) Bessie Coleman broke multiple barriers when she took flight in 1921, and became the first African-American woman to earn a pilot's license.

Today's Google Doodle commemorates the 125th anniversary of her birth. Coleman was among a small group of female aviators in the early 20th century who successfully flew around the detours of racial prejudice and sexism to become queens in the air.

Recently, there's a move to change that.

The obvious place to begin is by highlighting the achievements of those long-forgotten -- the women who ignored the men who scorned them, broke through the restrictions society placed on them, and paved the way for Amelia Earhart.

Queen B: Bessie Coleman

Bessie Coleman set her sights high when she left rural Texas in her 20s. She moved to Chicago and worked as a manicurist, but it was her brothers' stories from from World War I that piqued her interest in flying. They'd make jokes about about how French women were better than African-American women because they could fly. Those taunts became inspiration, but flight schools in the US denied her entry because of her race and gender, according the Smithsonian

Very few American women of any race had pilot's licenses by 1918, but those who did were often white and rich. Undeterred, she learned French and moved to Paris. In 1921, Coleman became the first female pilot of African-American and Native-American descent

Upon her return to the US she still faced discrimination and found work barnstorming, according the Chicago Defender newspaper. As a stunt pilot she dazzled crowds as she parachuted from planes and performed aerial tricks. The pioneering daredevil was given the nickname "Queen Bessie."

Photos: History's forgotten women aviators The first to grab a US pilot certificate – Harriet Quimby in her monoplane after becoming the first female pilot in the US to earn a pilot's certificate in 1911. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators The first to defy racial limitations – Bessie Coleman was the first female African-American aviator in the world. At the time, American flight schools did not admit women or blacks so she moved to Paris to earn her license in 1921. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators Miss America of Aviation – Ruth Elder - known as Miss America of Aviation in the 1920s - was a famous actress who wanted to become the first woman to duplicate Charles Lindbergh's transatlantic flight to Paris. Mechanical problems caused her plane to crash during her final attempt in 1927. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators The Queen of Diamonds – She was already known as the 'Queen of Diamonds', but American socialite Mabel Boll wanted to become the 'Queen of the Air' instead. Caught by the transatlantic fever, while in Paris, Boll made headlines by looking for a pilot who would fly with her across the Atlantic in January 1928. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators The Earl's daughter – British Elsie Mackay was a famous silent film actress. She starred in eight films, before dying while trying to accomplish her other dream of becoming the first woman to fly across the Atlantic in March 1928. She picked the name Poppy Wyndam to avoid her father's ire. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators The first to get to Australia – English aviator Amy Johnson standing in front of her Gipsy Moth just before she undertook a 19-day solo flight to Australia. Johnson was a pioneering English aviator and was the first female pilot to fly alone from Britain to Australia in 1930. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: History's forgotten women aviators Les Jolies Aviatrixes – Group of female aviators in front of the plane that completed the world tour, in 1934. At the time, women worldwide caught the transatlantic fever and wanted to follow Charles Lindbergh's footsteps. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Aviators' stories still unfolding

More than 100 years after Harriet Quimby broke down barriers as the first woman to earn a pilot certificate, there are still very few women who choose flying as a career.

Here are some of them, whose stories researcher and author Laurie Notaro dug up for her book, Crossing the Horizon

Below are some of their stories.

Miss America of Aviation: Ruth Elder

Ruth Elder was known for her beauty and acting, but her real dream was to become the female version of transatlantic aviator Charles Lindbergh.

Newspapers at the time loved to describe her as ' the pretty American girl ' who refused to give up her dream of flying from New York to Paris.

Elder refused to disguise herself as a man to become a pilot. Her popular hairstyle was known as 'Ruth Ribbons.'

A woman out of her time, she even put flying above marriage.

"Her husband complained that she devoted all her attention to aviation and none to her home," reported The Scotsman in 1930

But mechanical problems caused her monoplane, and dream, to crash in her last attempt on October 11, 1927.

She survived, floating in the Atlantic Ocean, 360 miles from land before she was rescued. At the time, it was the longest flight ever made by a woman.

A photo posted by Rotasiz Kedi (@rotasizkedi) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:34am PST

"I knew if the venture succeeded it would lift me from obscurity. If it failed, and I went down, it would only be another useless life lost," Elder told the Sunday Mail.

Her name, while often overlooked, will forever linked to the title "Miss America of Aviation".

A British Earl's daring daughter: Elsie Mackay

The daughter of British Earl James Mackay, Elsie Mackay insisted on being both an actress and a flier.

She was better known by the public as Poppy Wyndam. That's the name she picked to avoid her father's ire in her career choices.

Mackay, better known as actress Poppy Wyndham, was so famous that candy companies gave away trading cards with her photo on them. Her, dream, however, was to fly.

But while Mackay stared in eight films, she died trying to accomplish her true dream : becoming the first woman to cross the Atlantic by air in March 1928.

Mackay flew under a male pseudonym and planned her entire flight in secrecy, researcher and author Laurie Notaro told CNN. This included "bringing an airplane over from the United States because no one would sell her one in England."

The queen of diamonds and air: Mabel Boll

Mabel Boll, got her nickname -- the Queen of Diamonds -- because she loved her sparkly jewelery. But the American socialite loved flying even more. She wanted to be remembered as the 'Queen of the Air.'

When living in Paris as a young widow, she tried to find a pilot to fly with her across the Atlantic in January 1928.

"Mabel Boll was also Amelia Earhart's closest and fiercest competitor. She and Earhart were stationed 90 miles apart on Newfoundland, depending on the same weather reports to make their transatlantic attempts," Notaro told CNN.

Boll didn't succeed. Earhard made the crossing six months later, in June.

Why remember these women?

"Everyone knows about Charles Lindbergh, but that's not the case for these women," Notaro said. "History turned its back on them. I very much wanted to right that wrong."

"We have to remember the other pioneering aviatrixes who paved the way for Amelia Earhart as well as all of the woman pilots that came after them," she added.

For Hamilton, the aviation researcher, focusing on these women can inspire young girls.

"It helps young women see that they can actually follow their aviation or aerospace dreams because they see the face of a woman trailblazer," Hamilton said.