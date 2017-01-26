What reaction to a publicly shamed rat says about animal rights in China

Story highlights Support for animal welfare is growing in China

People have united to protest the ivory trade and on other issues

(CNN) The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.

It showed a dead rat after it was caught stealing rice in a shop. Spreadeagled and strung up by its limbs, it had a sign hung around its neck reading "I won't dare do this again."

But the almost 6,000 commenters who weighed in on the Weibo post -- versions of which have gone viral on the Chinese web in recent days -- weren't finding it funny. Many wrote how they were disgusted by the display and expressed sympathy for the animal.

"You can kill (a rat), but don't torture it," read one comment. "Even though rats are harmful, please respect life."

Another wrote: "Every ordinary thing has life, why torture a rat? If you were a rat, wouldn't you find this cruel after you were killed? Stealing rice is part of a rat's nature. It did it to survive."

Photos of the rat were widely shared on Chinese social media.