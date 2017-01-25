Commuter train smashes into truck and cuts it in two

(CNN) The impact is so dramatic that it's fortunate no one was hurt.

A speeding commuter train slammed into a FedEx semi-trailer, slicing it in two, at a rail crossing in North Salt Lake, Utah.

The crash, caught on a dashcam, shows the Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner train cutting the first trailer behind the semi in half.

It happened Saturday during a snow storm.

Medics assessed the driver and the 82 passengers on the train. Everyone was OK.

