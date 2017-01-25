Breaking News

Georgia toddler still missing after deadly storms across Southeast

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Updated 1:50 AM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Story highlights

  • Mother says boy slipped away from her grasp as the storm hit
  • A total of 15 people were killed across Georgia

(CNN)Authorities are still searching for 2-year-old Detrez Green after the boy went missing during a tornado, in Albany, Georgia, according to county officials.

Green's mother says that the toddler slipped away from her grasp as the storm hit, according to CNN affiliate WCTV.
    Three search teams have been scouring the area, Dougherty County officials said.
      A total of 15 people were killed as of Sunday across Georgia during the storm, including seven at the at the Sunshine Acres mobile home park near Valdosta.
      Deadly tornadoes tore through communities across the Southeast on Monday, including the city of Albany, Georgia.
      Deadly tornadoes tore through communities across the Southeast on Monday, including the city of Albany, Georgia.
      Albany, 180 miles south of Atlanta, was one of a number of communities in the area slammed by tornadoes.
      Albany, 180 miles south of Atlanta, was one of a number of communities in the area slammed by tornadoes.
      The storm tossed houses and vehicles as it passed through the city.
      The storm tossed houses and vehicles as it passed through the city.
      The tornado ripped through this home&#39;s roof and top level, strewing debris across the area.
      The tornado ripped through this home's roof and top level, strewing debris across the area.
      Officials in Albany are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing during the storm.
      Officials in Albany are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing during the storm.
      Betty Byrd, a resident of Albany, described the damage to HLN&#39;s Erica Hill: &quot;When I went outside. Oh, my God! I mean, it looked like a war zone.&quot;
      Betty Byrd, a resident of Albany, described the damage to HLN's Erica Hill: "When I went outside. Oh, my God! I mean, it looked like a war zone."
      A total of 41 twisters touched down in the southern US over the weekend, according to CNN meteorologists.
      Federal Emergency Management Agency were also recently deployed to emergency centers in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida to support the response, and teams are on standby if needed, officials said.
      In 2016, tornadoes left 17 people dead across the country.

      CNN's Azadeh Ansari, Tina Burnside, Joe Sutton and Joe Sterling contributed to this report.