(CNN) Authorities are still searching for 2-year-old Detrez Green after the boy went missing during a tornado, in Albany, Georgia, according to county officials.

Three search teams have been scouring the area, Dougherty County officials said.

Betty Byrd, a resident of Albany, described the damage to HLN's Erica Hill: "When I went outside. Oh, my God! I mean, it looked like a war zone."

Officials in Albany are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing during the storm.

The tornado ripped through this home's roof and top level, strewing debris across the area.

The storm tossed houses and vehicles as it passed through the city.

Albany, 180 miles south of Atlanta, was one of a number of communities in the area slammed by tornadoes.

Deadly tornadoes tore through communities across the Southeast on Monday, including the city of Albany, Georgia.

Federal Emergency Management Agency were also recently deployed to emergency centers in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida to support the response, and teams are on standby if needed, officials said.

In 2016, tornadoes left 17 people dead across the country.