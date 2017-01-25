Story highlights Northern cities have higher percentages of rodents in households

Southern cities have higher percentages of roaches in households

(CNN) If you live in or are planning to live in a big American city, it's safe to say you may have some unwanted, many-legged roommates, according to the US Census Bureau's most recent study of housing quality across the country.

The Northeast is a great place to settle down -- if you're a rat. The South is a terrific spot to make your bed -- if you're a roach.

Every two years. the Census Bureau conducts a housing survey that measures everything from how much electricity you're using to how you found your home in the first place.

Respondents are also asked to report on the quality of their living situation, including whether any unwanted critters are sharing their space.

Philadelphia, Boston and New York are the cities at the top of the list of reported rodent infestations in the bureau's most recent American Housing Survey.

