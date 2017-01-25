Lunar New Year dos and don'ts

Hong Kong (CNN) It's time to say goodbye to the Monkey and hello to the year of the Rooster.

This year's Lunar New Year, which marks the beginning of the 15-day Spring Festival in China, begins on January 28.

It's the biggest holiday of the year for many Chinese -- and for some the only time they get enough leave from their jobs to travel home and see their loved ones.

But along with the reunions come a lot of traditions -- and superstitions -- aimed at making sure the year ahead is lucky and prosperous.

Many people already know that red is associated with luck and prosperity, hence all the fiery hues you see on Lunar New Year decorations and clothing.

