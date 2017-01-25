Breaking News

Serena Williams makes 10th straight grand slam semifinal at Australian Open

By Ravi Ubha

Updated 12:30 AM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged
Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged

    JUST WATCHED

    Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Williams crushes Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3
  • She will face Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the last four
  • Lucic-Baroni makes first major semifinal in nearly 20 years

Melbourne (CNN)Judging by the way she is playing, Serena Williams will be hard to stop as the Australian Open nears its conclusion.

Williams eased past ninth-seed Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday to move into a 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal and closer to a record 23rd major.
    Williams will regain, too, the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber if she wins the tournament -- and might need to defeat older sister Venus to do so.
      Read: No. 1s Murray, Kerber lose
      Read: Istomin shocks Djokovic
      Read More
      An all-Williams final is still a possibility, since Venus faces fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday.
      With the Williams sisters and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the last four in Melbourne, it means three of the four players in contention in the women's draw are at least 34. Vandeweghe, 25, is the exception.
      Lucic-Baroni earlier beat one of the tournament favorites, fifth-seed Karolina Pliskova, 6-4 3-6 6-4, to set up a clash with the world No. 2 and make her second grand slam semifinal a remarkable 18 years after the first.
      "No matter what happens, someone 34 or older will be in the final," Williams said in her on-court interview.
      But Williams will be the substantial favorite against the 79th-ranked Croatian, who fled to the US after she said she was abused by her father.
      Faced with a difficult draw, the six-time Australian Open champion hasn't dropped a set in seeing off the likes of Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova -- two players who only dropped out of the top 10 due to health issues -- crafty Czech Barbora Strycova and Konta.
      Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and video
      Britain's Konta -- a semifinalist here 12 months ago -- entered the event having won a warmup event in Sydney.