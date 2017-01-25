Breaking News

Usain Bolt: Sprinter loses one Olympic gold over teammate's failed dope test

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 9:48 AM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Usain Bolt's feted 'triple-triple' has been undermined by his relay teammate Nesta Carter.

(CNN)Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter's positive test means Bolt must return one of his nine Olympic gold medals.
The 30-year-old Bolt cemented his status as an all-time great by completing an unprecedented 'triple triple' in Rio 2016, becoming the only man to win all three sprint events at three Olympic Games.
    But the gold the Jamaican won in the 4x100m relay in Beijing will no longer count after governing body the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified the Caribbean island's sprint team Wednesday.
      Carter tested positive for the prohibited substance methylexaneamine.
      Bolt's agent Ricky Simms was not immediately available for comment.