Story highlights Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold

Teammate Nesta Carter fails drug test

Jamaican Bolt no longer holds 'triple triple'

(CNN) Usain Bolt's golden Olympic record was diminished Wednesday after Jamaican compatriot Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter's positive test means Bolt must return one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

The 30-year-old Bolt cemented his status as an all-time great by completing an unprecedented 'triple triple' in Rio 2016, becoming the only man to win all three sprint events at three Olympic Games.

But the gold the Jamaican won in the 4x100m relay in Beijing 2008 will no longer count after governing body the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified the Caribbean island's sprint team Wednesday.

Re-analysis of Carter's samples from Beijing resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

