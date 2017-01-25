Story highlights Tiger Woods signs deal with TaylorMade

Woods previously contracted to Nike

(CNN) Tiger Woods will have some new weapons in his arsenal as he continues his comeback from injury.

The 14-time major championship winner revealed Wednesday he had signed a multi-year deal to use TaylorMade drivers, fairway woods, irons and wedges.

"After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family," Woods announced on Twitter.

Woods was previously contracted to use Nike clubs but the American sportswear giant discontinued its golf equipment business last year.

A statement from TaylorMade Wednesday said specific product models would "be determined at the conclusion of Woods' and TaylorMade's extensive testing process."

