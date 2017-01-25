Story highlights
(CNN)Tiger Woods will have some new weapons in his arsenal as he continues his comeback from injury.
The 14-time major championship winner revealed Wednesday he had signed a multi-year deal to use TaylorMade drivers, fairway woods, irons and wedges.
"After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family," Woods announced on Twitter.
Woods was previously contracted to use Nike clubs but the American sportswear giant discontinued its golf equipment business last year.
A statement from TaylorMade Wednesday said specific product models would "be determined at the conclusion of Woods' and TaylorMade's extensive testing process."
The 41-year-old Woods returned to competitive golf after more than a year out at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month.
He will continue the comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off at the Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego Thursday.
Woods used TaylorMade drivers and fairway woods alongside Nike irons and wedges at the World Hero Challenge.
He also used a Scotty Cameron Putter as he finished 15th of 18 at the $3.5 million invitational event hosted by his foundation.
Other pros to use TaylorMade clubs include 2016 US Open winner Dustin Johnson, world No.1 Jason Day and Olympic gold medal winner Justin Rose.
Woods used TaylorMade equipment to win the 1994 and 1995 US Amateur titles.
The former world No.1 is set to play four of the next five weeks with scheduled appearances in the European's Tour's Dubai Desert Classic from February 2-5, the Genesis Open in California (February 16-19) and the Honda Classic in Florida from February 23-26.