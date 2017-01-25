Story highlights Nadal beats Raonic 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4

Wil play in first grand slam semifinal in three years

Spaniard faces Grigor Dimitrov in the last four

Nadal-Roger Federer final moves closer

Melbourne (CNN) A first grand slam final in six years between tennis titans Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer draws ever closer.

After Federer crushed Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open on Tuesday, Nadal had a more difficult time of it Wednesday but still overcame third-seed Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 to reach a first grand slam semifinal since winning his ninth French Open crown in 2014.

Once Nadal saved six set points in the second set, the Canadian's chance dissipated.

The 2014 champion in Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka, and a surging Grigor Dimitrov are likeable enough chaps but not many will want them to play party poopers when they respectively challenge Federer and Nadal in the last four.

The all-Swiss tussle between pals Federer and Wawrinka kicks off the men's semifinals at Melbourne Park on Thursday, with Nadal facing Dimitrov a day later. Earlier Wednesday, Dimitrov cruised past No. 11 David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Rafa in flight!#Nadal bounds into his 24th Grand Slam SF, defeating [3] Raonic in straight-sets 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4..#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/sazL0JJeK5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017

