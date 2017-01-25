Trump eyes temporary ban on refugees

Story highlights While the measure doesn't reference Islam specifically, advocacy groups said the order was plainly targeting Muslims

Admissions for Syrian refugees would be suspended indefinitely

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is considering a blanket ban on refugees for up to four months, according to a draft executive order obtained by CNN, making good on a campaign promise to enact stringent measures on Muslim migrants trying to enter the US.

The plan also bars all persons from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen from entering the US for 30 days, consistent with the "Muslim ban" that Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign. While the measure doesn't reference Islam specifically, advocacy groups said the order was plainly targeting Muslims.

The order, if enacted, would put in place tough new vetting measures in an attempt to bar potential terrorists from entering the country. Sources familiar with the order said Trump could sign it as early as Friday, but caution the language is not yet final. A senior White House official made it clear that Trump will not sign executive orders Thursday targeting the refugee program or immigration from terror-prone countries.

"In order to protect Americans, we must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward our country and its founding principles," the order reads. "We cannot, and should not, admit into our country those who do not support the US. Constitution, or those who would place violent religious edicts over American law."

The plan outlined in the draft order indicates that once the 120-day suspension of refugee admissions ends, the US prioritize admissions of those refugees who are fleeing religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country of nationality," according to the order.

Read More