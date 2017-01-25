Trump finished with Supreme Court interviews

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is done interviewing candidates to fill the opening on the Supreme Court, a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday.

Trump's four finalists, the official said, are Neil Gorsuch, who sits on the federal appears court in Denver; William H. Pryor Jr., who sits on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals; Diane Sykes, a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit; and Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

The official also commented on Trump's desire to build more detention centers along the border, saying that the President will make that a priority.

The official said Trump, who ribbon-cutting ceremonies, may even want to attend the opening of one of the border detention centers.