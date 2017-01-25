Former Trump, Clinton campaign managers hit the speaking circuit -- together

Story highlights The paid speaking circuit is a common post-campaign venue for campaign operatives

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's top aides have not seen tensions cool after the election

(CNN) They fought each other on the campaign trial, but Hillary Clinton's and Donald Trump's former campaign managers will use their 2016 experiences to cash in together on the speaking circuit.

Robby Mook, Clinton's former campaign manager, and Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's former campaign managers, are advertising themselves with Leading Authorities, a well-known speakers bureau, as a duo who can "evaluate the current state of the American electorate and where it's headed."

Mook and Lewandowski, advertised as an "entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged" will "offer a future-focused look at why Trump won, highlighting the massive demographic shifts at play and what they mean for our country," their listing on the Leading Authorities website says.

The paid speaking circuit is a common post-campaign venue for campaign operatives and candidates to cash in. Clinton delivered hundreds of paid speeches in between her time between secretary of state and when she launched her presidential campaign in 2015.

Robby Mook

A representative for Leading Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

