Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall

Philadelphia (CNN) Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next two months, footing the cost of President Donald Trump's priority before seeking any refund from Mexico, Republican lawmakers said Wednesday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers, gathered in Philadelphia for a private retreat this week, that they could pay for the wall through a supplemental appropriations bill -- a spending measure that would be dedicated just to the wall, according to Republicans in the room and a GOP lawmaker.

"(Ryan) talked about the supplemental budget coming this spring to push that along. The President said he's going to get reimbursed one way or the other and we accept that. Meanwhile, we do have to pay our bills," Rep. Chris Collins, a New York Republican and Trump ally, said Wednesday.

Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said Wednesday they are aware that Trump may request a special spending measure, but that they have not received that request from the White House yet.

"There's an acknowledgment that the administration could send a supplemental but there's no set date. In the meantime, we'll continue to more forward with the appropriations process date unchanged and consider the request when we get it," Strong said.

