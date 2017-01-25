Story highlights The Israeli government has recently approved an expansion of 2,500 homes in the West Bank

The Security Council discussed the new settlements behind closed doors Wednesday

United Nations (CNN) What a difference a month makes.

Cheered by a US abstention in late December allowing a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel settlement activity to pass, the Palestinians now face the cold reality that the new Trump administration would certainly block UN attempts to stop settlement growth.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour is now pressing the council to uphold the controversial settlements resolution, saying that Israel "should not be allowed to get away with it" by constructing more settlements.

The Israeli government has recently approved an expansion of 2,500 homes in the West Bank in defiance of the resolution, which called for a halt in settlement construction.

The resolution does not specify sanctions or punishments, but it is now international law and could affect Israel's relationships with other countries down the road.

