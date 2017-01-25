Rep. Luis Gutierrez to Trump on sanctuary cities order: 'We're going to fight'

Story highlights "We're going to organize lawyers, we're going to organize community activists," he said

"You build a wall, you will push them straight into China's hands," he added

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois came out swinging against President Donald Trump's executive order designed to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities, vowing "to fight."

"See he looks at them as illegals, right? He uses that term, as these aliens," Gutierrez told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "We look at them as people who in our community, husbands, wives, children, our neighbors; they go to church with us, they are an integral part of our community. So we say to Donald Trump, 'We're going to fight you.'"

Trump's order will "strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"First of all, we're going to fight," Gutierrez said. "We're going to organize lawyers, we're going to organize community activists so that no one is left without help."

