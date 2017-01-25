(CNN) Republican Sen. John McCain said Wednesday that even if President Donald Trump were to sign an executive order allowing torture, the law is clear on the practice.

"The President can sign whatever executive orders he likes. But the law is the law. We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America," the Arizona senator said in a statement.

The President has said in the past that he would like to "broaden" US laws to allow torture, including waterboarding.

When asked if he would restart the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation tactics that fall outside of the army field manual if ordered by Trump, Pompeo responded, "Absolutely not. Moreover, I can't imagine I would be asked that by the President-elect."

