The seven activists on the crane are prepared to stay up on the crane for as long as they want

Washington (CNN) Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House Wednesday morning.

The activists, who came from across the country to protest President Donald Trump, displayed a 70- foot by 30-foot banner reading "Resist" in downtown Washington. The crane can be seen from the Ellipse and the White House South Lawn.

A statement released by the organization says the protesters are "calling for those who want to resist Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic and educational justice to contribute to a better America."

"The purpose for this action today was to really send a message to everybody in this country, similar to the millions that showed up to the women's march, that are feeling discouraged this week after we've seen Donald Trump take steps to advance the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines, issuing gag orders on the press and the EPA and the department of agriculture," Greenpeace activist Cassady Craighill said.

Craighill said the seven activists on the crane are prepared to stay up on the crane for as long as they want.

