How Donald Trump's rhetoric translates to government paper

(CNN) Like most successful candidates, President Donald Trump's rhetoric from the campaign trail now runs up awkwardly against the often dense and arcane language that fills more formal executive actions and memos.

The "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall" he pledged to build on the Mexican border has been reduced, on White House stationery, to a "physical wall on the southern border." Trump has kicked off his administration with a slew of aggressive actions, but it might be hard to tell from the reading.

Here are a few examples of campaign technicolor translated into the black and white of legalistic, government documentation:

1. In February 2016, Trump made this promise to a voter in New Hampshire.

"Obamacare is a disaster and we're going to repeal it and we're going to replace it with something great."

