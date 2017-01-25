City council swears-in super hero ... kind of

(CNN) Move over, Captain America, there's a new superhero in town. And instead of taking names, he's taking an oath ... of office.

And while he may prefer to leave the avenging to the professionals, take a look at the video below.

Yes, we have video of San Jose councilman @LTDiep taking his oath of office with a Captain America shield. https://t.co/eaQY69OEXY pic.twitter.com/0lWUfjZGAW — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 25, 2017

With a voice like that, he's born to strike fear into the heart of ne'er-do-wells. He's not pulling the wool over our eyes -- this is not the Daily Bugle, after all.

Councilman Diep goes about his day like any mild mannered civil servant. And while his daytime alias isn't as generic as "Steve Rogers," like any superhero, he has quite the origin story. He's the son of political refugees from Vietnam who went on to earn dual bachelor degrees and a law degree.

He put that knowledge to work as an Equal Justice Works/AmeriCorps legal fellow in Mississippi after the 2010 BP oil spill. It would be a natural move from Equal Justice Works to the Justice League, don't you think?