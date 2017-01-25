City council swears-in super hero ... kind of

(CNN)Move over, Captain America, there's a new superhero in town. And instead of taking names, he's taking an oath ... of office.
San Jose Councilman Lan Diep held a replica of the Captain's signature vibranium shield while taking his oath of office Tuesday. The shield is a replica of the shield used in "Captain America: The First Avenger."
In an interview with The Washington Post, Diep said that while he takes his job seriously, he is "not above entertaining people in hopes that they will wade through the policy discussions."
Like his fellow superheroes, the newly minted Republican councilman knows what it's like to live on the edge after winning his seat by fewer than 15 votes, according to The Mercury News.
Diep told the newspaper that he sees Captain America as "the embodiment of America's ideals."
And while he may prefer to leave the avenging to the professionals, take a look at the video below.
With a voice like that, he's born to strike fear into the heart of ne'er-do-wells. He's not pulling the wool over our eyes -- this is not the Daily Bugle, after all.
Councilman Diep goes about his day like any mild mannered civil servant. And while his daytime alias isn't as generic as "Steve Rogers," like any superhero, he has quite the origin story. He's the son of political refugees from Vietnam who went on to earn dual bachelor degrees and a law degree.
He put that knowledge to work as an Equal Justice Works/AmeriCorps legal fellow in Mississippi after the 2010 BP oil spill. It would be a natural move from Equal Justice Works to the Justice League, don't you think?
In 2011, President Barack Obama named him a Champion of Change. And while he may not yet be a vigilante crime fighter, keep an eye on this guy, because Superman is also a champion of change. Well, changing in telephone booths.