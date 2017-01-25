Story highlights Voter fraud claims "harmful to democracy," California's Alex Padilla says

Padilla concerned about Trump's motives for the allegations

(CNN) California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has labeled President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud "dangerous."

Padilla said Wednesday that creating doubt about America's free and fair election is "taking a jackhammer to the bedrock of our democracy."

Speaking to CNN's John Berman and Kate Bolduan, Democrat Padilla said allegations of 3 to 5 million cases of voter fraud nationwide in November's election were "impossible" and expressed concern over Trump's motives.

"My concern, as elections administrator, is he's simply setting the tone for any policy changes that will go further backwards as it pertains to voting rights."

"We already have needless barriers to voter registration, needless barriers to the ballot box for eligible voters not just in California but around the country," he added.

