Trump's bogus border wall

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Donald Trump built his campaign on the promise of building a great southern border wall and getting Mexico to pay for it. But the executive order he announced Wednesda y, while it may nod in the direction of that pledge, is not a change in policy, nor is it even an instrument that could compel Mexico to foot the bill. What it is, actually, is proof that the promise of a wall has always been a house of cards.

Trump: Mexico to reimburse US for wall

Trump: Mexico to reimburse US for wall 02:54

Trump: Mexico to reimburse US for wall

There are also political challenges to building a wall that have nothing to do with Mexico or geography.

JUST WATCHED Former Mexico FM: Pena Nieto must cancel US trip Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former Mexico FM: Pena Nieto must cancel US trip 06:26

Even Trump's own secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly, knows that border security is more complicated than miles of bricks and fencing. At his confirmation hearing, Kelly acknowledged t hat even a complete wall from the Pacific to the Gulf would still need additional layered defenses to be effective, "I believe the defense of the southwest border really starts about 1,500 miles south, and partnering with [other countries]."

Apparently recognizing this, Trump's executive order does not specify how or where these new sections of the wall would be built. Trump's wall order is merely a concession to his supporters and, of course, carries no force in compelling Mexico to pay for construction. As yet, Wednesday's order has few facts, no dates and no details.

JUST WATCHED WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH WH: Mexico to pay for wall one way or another 01:25

In other words, a big nothing, little more than tactical symbolism on a cornerstone campaign promise. Operationally? Empty. Rather, what the occasion reveals is the inadequacy of such a barrier in securing our southern border — and the rest of our nation.

What it also reveals is Trump's consistent adherence to his unfortunate campaign platform: America as unwelcoming: anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, anti-immigrant.

Smoke-and-mirror proposals will do little to stem a terror threat (terrorists with French passports, for example, will make it through easily) but do much to heighten antagonism toward our country. Trump should be called out for already violating his major campaign promise, that Mexico will pay for the wall.

These feints at strengthening our borders in reality only weaken our unity.