Story highlights Muqtada al-Sadr urged the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a stand

He called for a "special division to liberate Jerusalem" if the US Embassy were to move there

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has warned that any potential move of the US Embassy in Israel -- as pledged by US President Donald Trump -- would be a "declaration of war" against Islam.

"Transferring the US Embassy to Jerusalem would be a public and more-explicit-than-ever declaration of war against Islam," said the statement posted Tuesday on Sadr's website.

A senior Trump administration official said Monday that moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv remains a priority for the President but cautioned that it would not happen quickly. No announcements are expected in the coming days, the official said, adding that working on the issue will be one of the first tasks awaiting Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and son-in-law to Trump.

Sadr urged the "formation of a special division to liberate Jerusalem were the decision to be implemented."

Read More