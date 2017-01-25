(CNN)Each year in January, selected collectors, press and buyers are invited to attend the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), in Geneva, Switzerland.
Dedicated to fine watchmaking, the trade fair is often a good indicator of what the year ahead will hold for the industry.
The 27th edition, staged from Jan. 16-20, marked the first time SIHH opened its doors to the public, with a limited amount of tickets available for purchase.
In the video above, Marc André Deschoux, founder of The Watches TV, looks at five key trends from this year's fair, from his view that independent brands are leading the way in terms of creativity to how our perceptions of luxury are changing.
"Consumers are looking for uniqueness and exclusivity, and the notion of value for money naturally plays a big role in their purchasing decision," Deschoux says.
"The notion of true craftsmanship and the focus on who and how they make these great timepieces is becoming, thankfully, more and more important for the consumer."