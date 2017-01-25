Photos: Look at me! 27 must-see selfies from January Television personality Kim Kardashian returned to social media this month, posting a Snapchat selfie with her mother, Kris Jenner, on Thursday, January 5. Kardashian had taken some time off after being the victim of an armed robbery in October. Hide Caption 1 of 27

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar takes a selfie with fellow Sens. John McCain, center, and Bernie Sanders as they attended the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20. "A bit of camaraderie," the Minnesota senator tweeted. "My seat mates at the inauguration."

Atlanta wide receiver Justin Hardy takes a selfie with the George Halas Trophy after the Falcons won the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Atlanta will play New England in the Super Bowl next month.

Actresses Ruth Negga, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross take a photo together on Thursday, January 5. "Last night I hosted a screening for @LovingTheFilm starring the lovely Ruth Negga," Ross said on Instagram. For her role in the film, Negga has been nominated for a best actress Oscar. See more Oscar nominations

Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, takes a selfie with fellow actors Lauren Lapkus and John C. Reilly during the Women's March in London on Saturday, January 21. Marches were held in London, Washington and many other cities across the world to show support for women's rights and express discontent over the election of US President Donald Trump.

A couple takes a selfie on a frozen Paris lake on Sunday, January 22.

"The requisite space selfie!" tweeted French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Friday, January 13. "Nice reflection of Earth in the helmet. Unbelievable feeling to be your own space vehicle." Pesquet is on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Film director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a group of actors at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 7. The actors around DuVernay, starting from bottom right and going counter-clockwise, are Thandie Newton, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Two young men take a selfie with US President Donald Trump as they visit a wax museum in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, January 20.

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon takes selfies with fans after the Sooners' Sugar Bowl win in New Orleans on Monday, January 2.

"A little cold up here," said singer Joe Jonas as he visited California's Mammoth Mountain on Tuesday, January 3.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton holds a torch Monday, January 16, during the city's annual march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Singer Ciara wears the jersey of her husband, football quarterback Russell Wilson, as she attends a game on Sunday, January 1. "1st Selfie Of The #NewYear," she said on Instagram. "#GoHawks." She and Wilson are expecting their first child soon.

Model Amber Rose takes a selfie with Dream, the daughter of celebrity couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, on Wednesday, January 18. "Beautiful @Dream," Rose said on Instagram.

A fan takes a photo with actor Richard Gere, right, at a Buddhist meditation center in Bodh Gaya, India, on Thursday, January 12.

Film director Tom Ford poses with actress Sarah Paulson at a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, January 8. Paulson won best actress for her role as Marcia Clark in the television show "The People v. O.J. Simpson." See all Golden Globe winners

A reveler takes a selfie in the New Year's confetti during the annual celebration in New York's Times Square. Photos: New Year's celebrations around the world

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, take a selfie during a party in Going, Austria, on Friday, January 20. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria.

Marco Schreyl uses a selfie stick as he co-hosts The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, January 9. With Schreyl on stage are co-host Eva Longoria and some of the world's top soccer players: from left, Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos.

A woman takes a selfie on Uludag, a Turkish mountain that is a popular spot for winter sports, on Tuesday, January 17.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, attending the "Ingrid Goes West" premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, takes a silly selfie Friday, January 20, in Park City, Utah.

Vin Diesel, left, and Samuel L. Jackson -- stars of the new movie "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" -- take a selfie at the film's Hollywood premiere on Thursday, January 19.

Actress Carrie Preston, bottom right, posted this selfie with her "Claws" co-stars -- from left, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Rashida Jones, Niecy Nash and Karrueche Tran -- on Saturday, January 14.

Horacio Zeballos, right, got a selfie with fellow tennis pro Novak Djokovic after losing to Djokovic at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, January 4. "I think that I have the best selfie of the day," he tweeted in Spanish.

Comedian Jay Pharoah snaps a selfie with rapper DMX on Friday, January 13. "No need for a caption just know..THIS S--- WAS EPIC," Pharoah tweeted.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with US Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Blumenthal's children Claire and David during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 3.